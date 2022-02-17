SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.20

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €28.20 ($32.05) and last traded at €31.44 ($35.73), with a volume of 115393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.58 ($33.61).

Several brokerages have issued reports on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

