SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.28.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.62. 151,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,237. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$24.77 and a 12 month high of C$32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

