SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,363,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 450,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About SMC Entertainment
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMC Entertainment (SMCE)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.