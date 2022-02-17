SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,363,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 450,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc is focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology companies. The company was founded by Ralph Tashjian and Will Bronson on January 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

