Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $254,934.49

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $254,934.49 and $552,480.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.93 or 0.07014756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.42 or 0.99939961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.