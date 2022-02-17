SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on February 17th

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEARCA WKLY opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

Get SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.