SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $264.37. 15,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
