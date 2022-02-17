SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $264.37. 15,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.30.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

