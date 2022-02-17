SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $365.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.63.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $266.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

