SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 43,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 46,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.75.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

