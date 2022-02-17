Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 112.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

