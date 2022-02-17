SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

MDY opened at $492.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

