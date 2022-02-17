Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend payment by 72.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. StockNews.com lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

