Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Short Interest Update

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $123.55 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

