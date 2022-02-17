Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. 57,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

