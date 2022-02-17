SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SPX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.28. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

