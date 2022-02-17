SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 32,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,827. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

