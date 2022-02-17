SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SS&C Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $276,925,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

