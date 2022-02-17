St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 556,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 414.6 days.

STJPF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.99) to GBX 1,765 ($23.88) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,832.50.

STJPF stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

