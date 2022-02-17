Stacey Pugh Sells 16,122 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BFLY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,472. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.
Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
