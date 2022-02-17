Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 534.20 ($7.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 492.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 464.79. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.12) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.96).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

