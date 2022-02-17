Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.85) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 8,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,036. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.