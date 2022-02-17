Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.85) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 8,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,036. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.