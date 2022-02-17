Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Stantec worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stantec by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of STN opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

