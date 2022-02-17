State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 83,833 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $17,635,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $100.28 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.