Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Up 50.7% in January

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 134,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

