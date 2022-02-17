Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Up 50.7% in January

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 134,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Stepan stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stepan (SCL)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.