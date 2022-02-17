Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

STL opened at $26.29 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

