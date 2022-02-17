Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,989 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 5,247 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE:IAA opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

