StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.87. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

