StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ames National stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.72. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 98.5% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 206,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National in the second quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ames National by 27.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National in the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

