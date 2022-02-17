StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ames National stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.72. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.
