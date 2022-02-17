StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of BWFG opened at $34.95 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $274.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,205 shares of company stock worth $316,936. 26.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.