StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.08.

CLRB stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,804.6% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 193,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 183,350 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

