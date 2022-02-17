StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.08.
CLRB stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.54.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.