StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of KDMN stock opened at $9.50 on Monday.
Kadmon Company Profile
