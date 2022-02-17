StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
MTEX stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
