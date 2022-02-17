StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MTEX stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mannatech in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

