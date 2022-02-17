StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Partner Communications stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 0.84. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

