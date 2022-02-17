StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.