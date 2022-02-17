StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

