StockNews.com Downgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to Hold

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,686 shares of company stock worth $1,782,045. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.