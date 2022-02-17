StockNews.com Downgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Buy

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.03. 76,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,273. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $661.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.