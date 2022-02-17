StockNews.com Downgrades Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Sell

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

PRTY opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $579,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 397,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

