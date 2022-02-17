StockNews.com Lowers Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.