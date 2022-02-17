StockNews.com Lowers Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. 296,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. Danaos has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaos will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Danaos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

