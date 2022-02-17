StockNews.com Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Buy

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

