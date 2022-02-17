StockNews.com Upgrades The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Hold

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

