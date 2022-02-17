StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 385.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,563 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of StoneCo worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,986. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $95.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

