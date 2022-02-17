Storj Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.11 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Storj has a market capitalization of $418.64 million and $20.11 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00107261 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 383,877,608 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.