Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $39.30 on Monday. Strattec Security has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Strattec Security by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 573.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,035 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.