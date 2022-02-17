Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $4.16 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Stryker stock traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.58. 1,374,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,914. Stryker has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

