Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.19

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 74683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

FUJHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Subaru alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.