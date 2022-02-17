Summit Industrial Income REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
