SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

