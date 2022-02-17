Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $160.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.80.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.