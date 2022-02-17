Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $160.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.80.
NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.
In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.