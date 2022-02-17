Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

